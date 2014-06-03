Fast Market Research recommends "Personal Care Appliances in Italy" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Volume sales of personal care appliances in Italy continued to be only moderately negatively affected by the ongoing economic crisis during 2013, falling by only 1% thanks to the positive performance of oral care appliances and other personal care appliances. Demand for the products in these categories was boosted towards the end of the review period by the increasing attention being paid to health and wellness trends among Italian consumers. Moreover, the low average unit price of personal...
Euromonitor International's Personal Care Appliances in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Body Shavers, Hair Care Appliances, Oral Care Appliances, Other Personal Care Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Personal Care Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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