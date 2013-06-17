Just Released: "Peru Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013"

New Healthcare research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Strong economic growth, the business-friendly operating environment and increasing domestic demand in Peru will provide revenue-earning opportunities for multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. The potential local currency depreciation in the medium term will also benefit companies using Peru as a production hub to export to neighbouring countries. The strict regulatory standards in Peru are also to the advantage of multinationals, which can leverage their industrial expertise in production and reduce competition from local companies. However, challenges – in the form of price cuts in the prescription drug sector – remain, as the government aims for cost-containment.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: PEN4.11bn (US$1.56bn) in 2012 to PEN4.40bn (US$1.65bn) in 2013; +7.0% in local currency terms and +6.0% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly in line with Q113.
- Healthcare: PEN26.76bn (US$10.15bn) in 2012 to PEN29.01bn (US$10.91bn) in 2013; +8.4% in local currency terms and +7.5% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly in line with Q113, although historical figures increased on the back of new data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Rating: Peru’ Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Rating (RRR) score for Q213 is unchanged from the previous quarter. This is also the case for all other countries in BMI’s proprietary system that ranks pharmaceutical markets according to attractiveness to multinational drugmakers. A minor reweighting of one of the RRR components is being implemented to improve the tool, and the adjusted scores for all markets will be published in the Q313 updates of the Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare reports. Peru has an RRR score of 47.7 out of 100, making it the ninth most attractive pharmaceutical market in the Americas region, which covers 17 countries.
Key Trends And Developments
- In January 2013, it was reported that the leading Portuguese player, BIAL pharmaceutical group, is seeking to enter Colombia and Peru, although this should happen only in 2014, according to BIAL's CEO Álvaro Portela. The above statement was made by Portela at the end of a business meeting between Canada and Peru, which was held in Lisbon and attended by nearly 250 entrepreneurs. BIAL has, two or three times, shown its interest to enter Peru and presently is negotiating a foray into the country through local businesses, Portela added.
- In November 2012, B. Braun, a Germany-based multinational company, reportedly invested US$15mn to set up a manufacturing plant in Peru. The facility is to supply pharmaceutical and medical equipment to the local market, as well as Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay and Colombia. According to Oscar Sorogastua Lobaton, general manager of Peru B. Braun, the company has opted to invest and open a new plant in Peru due to its economic stability and location, as a centre of operations, to supply several countries in the region.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Israel Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Iraq Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Malaysia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Vietnam Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Romania Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Nigeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Ghana Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Croatia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Kuwait Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Italy Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013