Just Released: "Peru Telecommunications Report Q3 2013"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Peru has historically underperformed its regional neighbours, however, we believe it may be about to turn things around in 2013 and 2014.The introduction of a number of new players into the market, a high level of postpaid growth, as well as legislation from the regulator, Osiptel, has led to an improved outlook for the industry. Mobile subscriber numbers are growing steadily, but penetration rates still sit below the 100% market - we forecast it will pass this figure during the first half of 2013 and should continue to grow steadily beyond this.
On the downside, purchasing power is low, and ARPUs are mute as a result, and in terms of technology, it lags behind other Latin American countries with little prospect of 4G on the short-term horizon. Part of the market's slow development has been because of the dominance of Telefonica Movistar and Claro in the country - which has left little room for other operators to develop a presence. In broadband, the government has plans to expand Peru's fibre-optic network in a move to connect around 179 towns and cities that currently do not have high-speed internet connections. This should generate additional demand for wireline internet services, and will facilitate the provision of other services, such as internet TV.
- The rate of net additions picked up significantly this quarter, with operators reporting net additions of 1.027mn in Q412. The market is on target to reach 100% penetration by mid-2013.
- Movistar and Claro both turned around previous quarters of decline in terms of ARPUs, with both operators reporting minor increases. This due to an improving subscriber mix, with postpaid subscriptions outperforming prepaid and its 26.8% postpaid puts Peru among the highest for the region.
- The fixed-line market continues to surprise, demonstrating a resilience not seen in other markets. The latest regulatory data for Q312 show that subscriber numbers climbed for a second straight quarter, just passing the 3mn mark. The potential introduction of GTD will improve the outlook further, however, we continue to predict a decline in subscriber numbers as demand for mobile becomes ever greater.
Peru remained is now tied for eighth place in our Q313 Risk/Reward Ratings. Peru's strongest score is in the Country Risk's indicator, reflecting its transparent operating environment. Improvements to ARPU are helping Peru stay in the middle of the table, and we believe it will climb up the table in the coming quarters.
Chile's Entel is expanding its presence in Peru with the acquisition of Nextel for US$400mn with the deal to be finalised in H213.
