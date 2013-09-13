Recently published research from GlobalData, "PharmaPoint: Chronic Heart Failure - Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new Country report, "PharmaPoint: Chronic Heart Failure - Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". The chronic heart failure (CHF) market is a mature market that has been slowly overtaken by generic drugs, and more branded products are expected to lose market exclusivity during the next few years. GlobalData predicts that the major global barriers that will play a crucial role in narrowing the global growth of the CHF market over the forecast period include the sparsely populated CHF pipeline and an increasing number of generic competitors in a market that is already heavily laden with generic drugs. However, the market entry of entry of Novartis' LCZ-696, the first novel, branded CHF drug to enter the market in five years, will noticeably enhance the overall market size during the forecast period. LCZ-696 is currently being evaluated in a trial for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HF-REF), but if clinical trial data continue to demonstrate the drug's efficacy in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HF-PEF), and it gains approval for use in this population, it will be the first drug to show efficacy in this largely underserved patient population. In addition, increased use of MRAs over the forecast period in all seven major markets (7MM) will contribute to the increase in the global CHF market size.
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GlobalData estimates that this growth in the CHF market in Spain will be the result of the market entry of a novel treatment, LCZ-696, and an increase in the use of MRAs over the forecast period. LCZ-696 has the potential to replace ACE inhibitors in the treatment of CHF. LCZ-696 is a combination drug with Diovan as one of its ingredients; therefore, it is reasonable to expect that LCZ-696 will also steal patient share from Diovan and other ARBs, which are given to patients who cannot tolerate ACE inhibitors.
Scope
- Overview of CHF including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in Spain including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Spain from 2012-2022.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting Spain CHF market.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for CHF
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance
- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in Spain
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