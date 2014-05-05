Fast Market Research recommends "Poland Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Poland's consumer electronics market is expected to exhibit solid growth over the medium term, underpinned by a strong consumption story and demand growth in key device categories. There is, however, risk to the downside as a result of the deteriorating security situation in neighbouring Ukraine. However, our core scenario is for continued growth in consumer electronics spending, as we forecast a CAGR of 3.6% 2014-2018. We expect outperforming device categories will be smartphones, tablets and smart TV sets, driven by new technologies, consumers seeking choice and low prices offered by foreign and domestic chains. Meanwhile, we retain our bearish outlook for digital camera and notebook volumes in the short term, with these device categories under pressure from smartphone and tablet cannibalisation respectively.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: US$3.8bn in 2013 to US$3.7bn in 2014, -2.9% in US dollar terms. Unit growth is strong, but with consumers increasingly opting for low-cost sub-PLN600 tablets value growth is more subdued.
- Handset Sales: US$3.90bn in 2013 to US$3.93bn in 2014, +0.6% in US dollar terms. The market is forecast to exhibit slower growth in 2014 after the boom in smartphone volumes in 2012 and 2013, with price pressures in the Android ecosystem an additional squeeze on value growth.
- AV Sales: US$1.5bn in 2013to US$1.6bn in 2014, +5.2% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with growth areas including HD TV, 3D and smart TV.
Key Trends & Developments
The smartphone market in Poland expanded rapidly in 2012 and 2013, with strong growth in volume and value terms. The availability of a wider variety of mid-range Android smartphones from 2012 was critical to a deepening of the market, and BMI expects continued competition in 2014 from Chinese Android vendors expanding internationally. Samsung Electronics and LG capitalised on market growth in 2012 and 2013, but we expect them to face stronger competition from Huawei, ZTE and Lenovo in 2014, which could affect their market shares and margins. One interesting feature of the Polish smartphone market is the popularity of Windows Phone handsets, where they reportedly enjoy a double-digit share of sales in the smartphone market.
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