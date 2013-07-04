Just Released: "Poland Defence & Security Report Q3 2013"

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Poland Defence & Security Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- BMI's Poland Defence & Security Report for Q313 examines the country's strategic position in Europe and the wider world. It provides an overview of the contemporary geopolitical challenges currently facing the country, and those that it may face in the future. In addition, the report examines country's current and future defence procurement trends, and details the order of battle across its armed forces. The report aims to provide a clear and concise discussion of these issues, and its general conclusion is that while some restraints may exist regarding Polish defence procurement, broadly speaking the country expects to continue the trend of defence modernisation it commenced at the end of the Cold War, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
In the two decades since the end of the Cold War which concluded with the collapse of both the Warsaw Pact and the Soviet Union, the country has taken an increasingly active position in international military affairs. As Poland plans to withdraw its combat troops from Afghanistan in the 2014/15 timeframe, in line with NATO's overall goals of ending its military presence there, the country is contemplating its military posture and doctrine to equip it for future conflicts and contingencies. It seems probable that Poland will expect to play an active role in future international military operations at the United Nations, European Union and NATO levels. This is particularly true in terms of Special Forces provision which is one of the country's core competencies.
