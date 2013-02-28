Just Released: "Poland Telecommunications Report Q1 2013"

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Poland Telecommunications Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- BMI View: Poland's position at the top of our Risk/Reward Ratings this quarter highlights the strong outlook for new services in the market, particularly the demand for data. Fixed and mobile operators are competing to cater to broadband demand, offering strong growth. The market's strong competition helps keep the country high in our assessment of the region's telecoms operators. Multi-play operators are becoming the norm in Poland, providing a wealth of cross platform content and fuelling the demand for high-speed-internet services over wireline and wireless platforms. The strategy for low-cost prepaid services to drive up connections has limited long-term prospects, we believe, and we expect a greater focus on the quality of subscribers in the medium- to long term.
Key Data
- ARPU decline remains strongest for T-Mobile, which concentrates on marketing services on the prepaid platform. This brought down the market share weighted average to PLN36 in Q312, down 10.2% y-o-y.
- Net additions remained strong in Q312, adding 790,000 new subscribers, with Orange and Polkomtel beginning to reverse their losses from earlier in 2012.
- All forecasts have been updated to 2017, highlighting strong growth for broadband services in the Polish market.
Key Trends And Developments
Our mobile forecasts remain muted over the five-year period 2013-2017, as we believe the strong growth in prepaid subscriptions in 2012 will eventually lead to declines. P4 and T-Mobile's strategies for driving market share have long-term implications for the companies' financial performance. BMI believes all operators in the market will increasingly focus on better quality subscribers.
Converged services look to be growing in the market, particularly through tie-ups between Aero2, Polkomtel and Cyfrowy Polsat. The companies have investment from local billionaire, Zygmut Solorz-Zak, and 2012 saw several deals and partnerships announced. BMI beileves this is good for market developments and particularly postitive for the companies involved.
