Just Released: "Polo Ralph Lauren Corp in Luxury Goods (World)"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Ralph Lauren is a leader in US luxury but remains a modest player in international markets. The company plans to tackle this challenge with aggressive retail expansion in China where it took direct control over its operations in 2009. In the US market, despite its strength in designer apparel (ready-to-wear), it remains weak in key growth categories including luxury accessories and luxury jewellery and timepieces.
Euromonitor International's Polo Ralph Lauren Corp in Luxury Goods (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Luxury Goods industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Accessories, Luxury Cigars, Luxury Electronic Gadgets, Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces, Luxury Travel Goods, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
