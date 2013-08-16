Just Released: "Polycarbonate Industry Outlook in Asia Pacific to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants"

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Polycarbonate Industry Outlook in Asia Pacific to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants", is now available at Fast Market Research