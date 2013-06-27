Just Released: "Portable Players in Norway"

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Portable players continues to be highly affected by smartphones. MP3 players declined by 8% in both volume and value terms in 2011. Smartphones support the same features as MP3 players and much more, so there is no need to have an MP3 player as a separate device. The small size could be the only advantage of MP3 players, because Norwegians like to listen to music whilst travelling and doing some sports. However, the size feature is declining in favour of multifunctionality.
Euromonitor International's Portable Players in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
