New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- The report provides an in-depth analysis of the T&D markets in the UK, Norway, Ireland, France, Russia, Germany and Italy in terms of infrastructure, investment and regulatory structure. Information is provided relating to T&D lines, transmission capacity, substations and cross-border grid interconnections. Key drivers and restraints impacting the market are also discussed and information is provided regarding smart grid deployment in these countries. The report throws light on power imports and exports in the countries in question, as well as the investment and initiatives planned in the T&D sector during the forecast period. The report also provides a comparative snapshot of these key countries in Europe in terms of the current status of their T&D markets.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Information related to power supply structure in the UK, Norway, Ireland, France, Russia, Germany and Italy
- Analysis of T&D market covering network lines (Ckm), capacity (MVA) and substations (units) in the above mentioned key countries
- Information on operational and under construction/planned cross border grid interconnections for the above mentioned key countries
- Information concerning the smart grid, and power imports and exports in the above mentioned key countries
- T&D investment planned during the forecast period in the above mentioned key countries
- Key regulations influencing the T&D market in the above mentioned key countries
- A comparative snapshot of these key countries in Europe in terms of the current status of the power T&D market in each country
Reasons to Get This Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on historic and forecast data related to T&D capacity, line length and substations in the UK, Norway, Ireland, France, Russia, Germany and Italy
- Refine business strategies with a complete understanding of the trends and developments shaping the T&D markets in the above mentioned key countries
- Evaluate opportunities in promising T&D markets to quantify potential returns on investment
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