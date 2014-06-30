Recently published research from Canadean, "Quarterly Beverage Tracker: India", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Summary
The Quarterly Beverage Tracker: India report published by Canadean, is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry developments in the India beverage market. Providing detailed analysis, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by the industry
Key Findings
- Almost all categories except a few had a growth rate of more than 10%.
- The late onset of summer affected the growth of carbonates in Q1 2014 although a favorable 2014 is predicted.
- A few national brands focused more in the rural areas as consumption seems to be increased in those parts.
- Economic downturn continues to cut into disposable income and affects consumption of life style products like packaged water.
- Carbonated brands are finding different incentives in order to bring back growth.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report offers comprehensive details analysed for the beverage market for India, offering data information and market forecasts. The report identifies the key drivers for any changes noticed by professional consultants. In particular this reports provides in-depth analysis for the following:
- Volumes for Q1 2014 vs Q1 2013, Provisional 2014 volumes, moving annual totals (MAT) and latest 2014 forecasts are provided for each individual beverage category.
- All forecasts included supporting text on quarterly performance and forecast assumptions.
- More granular data is provided for the Carbonates category, with data split by regular vs low calorie, and by key flavors.
- Significant activity in the quarterly beverage tracker is covered including recent new product introductions (detailing flavor, pack type, pack size, retail price and selected pack shots) and the latest industry news.
- Identification of new products , detailing owners, operators and branding
Reasons to Get This Report
- Designed for clients who wish to understand the latest trends in the Indian beverage industry and want more detailed data and analysis
- Canadean's India Quarterly Beverage Tracker report is ideal for benchmarking total market vs retail audit data and is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry and market developments
- This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the beverage market in India
- In the current climate of economic uncertainty and market volatility, companies need to know about more than just data
- This report provides a complete overview of all commercial beverage consumption trends, the latest market developments and an economic mood indicator
