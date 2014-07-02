Fast Market Research recommends "Refrigeration Appliances in Morocco" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Refrigeration appliances posted good retail volume and value sales growth in 2013. Neither were quite as strong as the previous year but can still be considered as important. With consumer incomes increasing in Morocco, refrigeration appliances is perceived as crucial equipment for Moroccans to own. With the availability of new technology, consumers are more encouraged to buy new equipment than second hand appliances. The minimum lifecycle of a fridge, for example, is 10 years.
Euromonitor International's Refrigeration Appliances in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Refrigeration Appliances in Turkey
- Refrigeration Appliances in Italy
- Refrigeration Appliances in Malaysia
- Refrigeration Appliances in Japan
- Refrigeration Appliances in Russia
- Refrigeration Appliances in Germany
- Refrigeration Appliances in Indonesia
- Refrigeration Appliances in Portugal
- Refrigeration Appliances in the Philippines
- Refrigeration Appliances in Saudi Arabia