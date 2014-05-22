New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Refrigeration Appliances in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Refrigeration appliances are starting to pick up in sales as they become a focal point in any well-done kitchen. Premiumisation of refrigeration appliances is ramping up, as companies like Electrolux introduce more premium models. The mass market is expanding within lower and higher end products, as consumers either retain their habits from the recession or venture into the premium segment.
Euromonitor International's Refrigeration Appliances in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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