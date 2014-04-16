New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- The political upheaval which began in Egypt in 2011 had a drastic economic impact on the country. The GDP growth rate declined from 5.1% in 2011 to 1.8% in 2011 and 2.2% in 2012. According to the Insurance Federation of Egypt (IFE), the political violence in 2011 led to losses of EGP1 billion (US$0.17 billion). In this challenging environment, reinsurance companies enforced stricter conditions in renewal agreements. In the absence of specialized domestic reinsurance companies, Egyptian insurers cede to foreign reinsurance companies such as African Re and Misr Insurance Company. Demand for reinsurance grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3% during the review period (2008-2012), and the written premium of the Egyptian reinsurance segment increased from EGP0.21 billion (US$40 million) in 2008 to EGP0.45 billion (US$74 million) in 2012.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
- Being an integral part of the Egyptian insurance industry's risk-management program and contingency plan, demand for reinsurance grew at a CAGR of 20.3% during the review period, amidst rising political uncertainty.
- As there is no specialized domestic reinsurer in Egypt, insurance companies cede to foreign reinsurers such as African Re and Misr Insurance Company.
- According to Egyptian insurance regulations, every insurer operating in the country is legally obliged to cede a minimum of 5% of its written premium to African Re.
- The treaty reinsurance category has been growing since 2010, when a change in Egyptian insurance regulations allowed Misr Insurance Company to write reinsurance premium in the country.
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Egypt:
- It provides historical values for Egypt's reinsurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Egypt's reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Egypt and its growth prospects.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Egyptian reinsurance segment and each sector within it.
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Egyptian reinsurance segment.
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories.
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Egyptian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Life Insurance in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian life segment's written premium fell from EUR7.4 billion in 2008 to EUR6.5 billion in 2012.
- Non-Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian non-life segments written premium value grew from EUR6.5 billion in 2008 to EUR7.1 billion in 2012.
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Thailand, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in Canada, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in the Philippines, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017