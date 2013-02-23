Just Released: "Retail Lending: Global Industry Guide"

New Financial Services market report from MarketLine: "Retail Lending: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- Retail Lending: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Retail Lending industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global retail lending market grew by 3.8% in 2011 to reach a value of $34,005.5 billion.
In 2016, the global retail lending market is forecast to have a value of $42,183.6 billion, an increase of 24% since 2011.
Mortgage lending is the largest segment of the global retail lending market, accounting for 75.6% of the market's total value.
Americas accounts for 43.5% of the global retail lending market value.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
Market Definition
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Retail Savings & Investments: Global Industry Guide
- Global: Financial services Industry Guide
- Global Retail Lending
- Food Retail - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Food Retail: Global Industry Guide
- Online Retail: Global Industry Guide
- Global: Retail Industry Guide
- Food and Grocery Retailing in Global: Market Guide to 2016
- Electricals and Electronics Retailing in Global: Market Guide to 2016
- Home and Garden Products Retailing in Global: Market Guide to 2016