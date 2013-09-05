Just Released: "Retail Tissue in South Korea"

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- At the end of the review period, retail tissue had reached saturation in South Korea. It was harder to see new innovative products to change the situation. However, continuous demand for retail tissue as an essential item created current value growth of 3% to reach Won814 billion in 2012. According to industrial sources, it is difficult for manufacturers to gain high profits from retail tissue despite its large size. Volume growth was also limited to 2% in 2012. Thus, more manufacturers tended...
Euromonitor International's Retail Tissue in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Kitchen Towels, Paper Tableware, Tissues, Toilet Paper.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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