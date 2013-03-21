Just Released: "RWE Dea AG, Company Intelligence Report"

Fast Market Research recommends "RWE Dea AG, Company Intelligence Report" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- RWE Dea AG (RWE Dea) is a privately held independent company, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. The company is a subsidiary of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (AG), which is one of the largest electric utility companies in Europe. RWE Dea's Exploration and Production (E&P) activities are located primarily in the UK, Norway, Denmark, Egypt, Algeria, Ireland, Libya, Mauritania, Poland, Turkmenistan, and Trinidad and Tobago (T&T). The company's major production is driven by Germany, where its production assets include the Mittelplate, Hemsbunde, Botersen, and Volkersen fields. Production from the Mittelplate field is rich in crude oil, while the remaining fields contribute natural gas production to the company's total production. The company's production activities are also based in the UK, Norway, Egypt and Denmark. Its activities in Algeria, Ireland, Libya, Mauritania, Poland, Turkmenistan and T&T are in the initial stages of exploration and development.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company's overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, hedging strategies, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.
- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.
- SWOT: The report's SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.
- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company's crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company's producing and development assets.
- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company's exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.
- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company's recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company's status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.
- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Valuation method.
- Financial and Operational Metrics: This section covers the company's historical performance on several financial and operational parameters such as Production and Reserves, Reserves Replacement, Costs Incurred, Acreage, Wells, F&D Costs, Oil and Gas Revenue and Expenses etc.
Reasons to Get This Report
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- RWE Dea AG Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - 2011
- RWE Dea AG - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- RWE AG Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report
- RWE AG (RWE) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- RWE AG (RWE) - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile
- RWE AG (RWE) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- RWE AG (RWE) - Nuclear Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- RWE AG - Power Plants and SWOT Analysis, 2012 Update
- RWE AG (RWE) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- RWE AG (formerly Rheinisch-Westfalisches Elektrizitaatswerk AG) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report