Just Released: "Saladax Biomedical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Saladax Biomedical, Inc. (Saladax) is a healthcare diagnostics company. The company develops and commercializes diagnostic assays for the practical delivery of personalized medicine. Its products include 5-Fluorouacil, dotacexel, paclitaxel, cyclophosphamide, irinotecan, busulfan, lenalidomide, doxorubicin, thalidomide, imatinib myselate, tyrosine kinase inhib, gemicitabine, risperidone, vincristine and clozapine. The company focuses on oncology drug dose optimization, with a portfolio of thirteen proprietary cancer drug assays and two in anti-psychotics in various stages of development. Saladax is ISO 13485:2003 certified. It partners with AB Analitica, FALCO Biosystems, Genoxa, Kaan Med, Myriad and others. Saladax is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Saladax Biomedical, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
