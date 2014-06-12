Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sanitary Protection in Iran", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Domestic brands continue to lose sales to imported brands. Domestic brands are unable to invest in the innovation of sanitary protection in Bolivia. As a result, more imported brands continue to gain in value share by making investments in packaging and new products. Imported brands are favourites among Bolivians because of their wide availability and varied benefits. On the contrary, domestic brands offer only basic standard towels without wings, and consumers are looking for products with additional features.
Competitive Landscape
Kimberly Bolivia SA leads sales of sanitary protection in Bolivia. The company was able to maintain its position as leader of the category thanks to its efforts in distribution. Its brand is widely available nationwide and its prices are very affordable. Kimberly Bolivia SA also supports its brand through advertising and point-of-sale activities. Moreover, the company is an innovation leader and most other companies follow its initiatives for new products.
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Industry Prospects
The forecast period performance of sanitary protection is expected to be driven by innovation and distribution. Imported brands are likely to lead on these two trends. Female consumers are expected to continue demanding a variety of products that offer them convenience and security. The consumption of night protection products is also likely to increase as more consumers become aware that these products are available. Overall, volume and constant value sales are likely to increase at CAGRs of 5% in 2013-2018.
Product coverage: Pantyliners, Sanitary Protection Including Intimate Wipes, Tampons, Towels.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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