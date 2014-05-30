Fast Market Research recommends "Semiconductors in Europe" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Semiconductors in Europe industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Europe semiconductors market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
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Report Highlights:
- The semiconductor market consists of the manufacture and sale of semiconductors and related products.<\li> - The European semiconductors market had total revenues of $38.0m in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% between 2009 and 2013.<\li> - The integrated semiconductors segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $33.5m, equivalent to 88.1% of the market's overall value.<\li> - The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.9% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $46.1m by the end of 2018.
Features of this Report:
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the semiconductors market in Europe
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the semiconductors market in Europe
Leading company profiles reveal details of key semiconductors market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Europe semiconductors market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Europe economy
Key Questions Answered:
What was the size of the Europe semiconductors market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the Europe semiconductors market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Europe semiconductors market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up Europe's semiconductors market?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V.
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