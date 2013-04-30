Fast Market Research recommends "Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Market - Worldwide Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- In the current telecom industry, stiff competition has resulted in a decrease in profit margins for service providers. To counter this, service providers are constantly developing innovative business models. Also, the immense popularity of web apps by web based application providers, such as Google and Yahoo, has fuelled the growth of SDP implementation by the MNO's for rolling out their own app stores.
In the recent years, Service Delivery Platforms have quickly gained popularity as a middle ground platform, which enables an optimized exchange of services between telecom network operators, service providers, content providers and users. SDP enables operators to rapidly develop personalized service offerings and launch them quickly in the market. Ease of delivery of such service offerings, across different network elements, reduction in complexity in the deployment of service offerings, simplification of services management and administration, and other such benefits are provided by SDP to telecom operators. SDP can also serve as a bridge between the current systems and next generation network frameworks, which include an IP multimedia sub-system.
This report provides a detailed insight into the regional and worldwide vendor market share for fixed and wireless service delivery platform software and services. This report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading suppliers and their strategic direction, spread across different geographical regions. The global SDP market in 2013 is estimated to be worth $4.48 billion, and expected to grow to $6.94 billion by 2018, at a CAGR of 9.15% from 2013 to 2018. LA and MEA regions are the emerging markets, while Asia Pacific is considered the high growth market. This report deals with the market trends in the SDP market and the growth associated with it. It analyzes various factors that will drive and restrain the market over the next five years.
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the global market for Service Delivery Platform for forecasting the revenues and analyzing the trends in each of the sub-markets as follows:
On the basis of Service Delivery platform by software and services:
Software
Services
The services segment is further classified by the types of services
Consulting
Integration
On the basis of Sub segments:
Telecom application servers
Mobile Content management and delivery
Policy management
Subscriber data management
On the basis of Telecom service sectors:
Mobile
PSTN
Business Data Services
Residential Broadband
On the basis of Geographies:
North America (NA)
Europe (EU)
Asia-Pacific, incl. Japan (APAC)
Latin America (LA)
Middle-East Africa (MEA)
