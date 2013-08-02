Just Released : Set Top Box Market in India 2012-2016 at MarketResearchReports.bi

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Set-Top Box (STB) market in India to grow at a CAGR of 26 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the compulsory digitalization requirement of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The STB market in India has also been witnessing an increased number of government regulations that favor domestic vendors. However, intense competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Set-Top Box Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the market in India and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Pace plc, and Sichuan Changhong Electric Co. Ltd.



