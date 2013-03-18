Just Released: "Singapore Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013"

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Singapore Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- BMI View: Singapore will be of moderate attractiveness to investors given its small pharmaceutical market size, despite the growing demands for more pharmaceuticals and healthcare from its increasingly ageing population. However, the city-state will continue to attract companies looking to set up regional offices, manufacturing hubs or research and development facilities in the country given its strong regulatory framework and relatively stable political and economic environment.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: SGD901mn (US$716mn) in 2011 to SGD942mn (US$751mn) in 2012; +4.5% in local currency terms and +4.9% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly in line with previous quarter. ?? Healthcare: SGD13.1bn (US$10.4bn) in 2011 to SGD14.5bn (US$11.5bn) in 2012; +10.9% in local currency terms and +11.2% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly in line with previous quarter. ?? Medical Devices: SGD449mn (US$357mn) in 2011 to SGD467mn (US$372mn) in 2012; +4.0% in local currency terms and +4.3% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly unchanged from Q412.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Ratings: Despite having higher risks scores and country rewards scores, Singapore will continue to rank fifth (out of the 18 key markets in Asia Pacific) behind China primarily due to its small and developed pharmaceutical market. Consequently in our Q113 Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Ratings, the country scores 61.9, behind China's 62.5.
Key Trends And Developments
- In October 2012, Novartis announced that it will be investing more than US$500mn into the construction of a biotechnology facility in Singapore, next to its existing pharmaceutical plant. This facility will be Novartis' first biologics production site in Asia. In addition to the pharmaceutical plant, Novartis has several operations in Singapore: Novartis Asia-Pacific head offices, Novartis Institute for Tropical Diseases and two production facilities for Alcon.
- In September 2012, Religare Health Trust in Singapore, which will eventually own assets managed by Indian hospital group Fortis, started pre-marketing for its SGD500mn (US$405mn) initial public offering (IPO), The trust is providing an indicative yield of 8.5-9% for the IPO.
- In the same month, Swedish refrigerated air cargo container manufacturer Envirotainer opened a new office in Singapore to improve access to the growing pharmaceutical market in Asia Pacific, CEO Gustaf Ljunggren said. The new office will work in close cooperation with the company's regional head office in Sydney to facilitate temperature-controlled air cargo containers and cold chain management services across Asia Pacific.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Nigeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Sweden Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Bulgaria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals - Q1 2011
- Lithuania Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Egypt Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Slovenia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Morocco Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Kuwait Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Bangladesh Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013