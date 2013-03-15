Just Released: "Singapore Telecommunications Report Q1 2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "Singapore Telecommunications Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- BMI View: Singapore's telecommunications industry has outperformed many of its regional peers with strong adoption of the latest products and services. Partially due to the country's small landmass and population size, the telecoms market has rapidly grown to a stage where it is approaching saturation. Next generation technologies, both mobile and fixed, are therefore the next step in fostering new developments and revenue streams, and industry players - the regulator and operators - have rightly moved in that direction.
Key Data:
- The forecast scenarios for Singapore's mobile, fixed-line and internet markets as well as operators' ARPUs have been extended to 2017.
- In spite of the launch of next generation LTE services, we continue to forecast operators' ARPUs to trend lower due to competition; we predict the market average to reach SGD46 in 2017.
- We expect the number of 3G/4G phone subscribers in Singapore to reach 7.198mn in 2017, representing 81.6% of the total mobile market of 8.815mn subscribers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Trends And Developments
Singapore's StarHub said during an interview with Bloomberg in early November 2012 that it will protect its pay-TV market share and reduce churn with 'stickier' content. StarHub has seen the pay-TV operation of main rival Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) gain significant traction in recent years due to sports content. However, we believe that StarHub has coped well and it could continue to focus on other market segments.
SingTel continues to loosen the purse strings after investing in two content providers that should further aid the mobile operator's aim of becoming an all-encompassing ICT provider. The two companies in which SingTel invested in September are social photo aggregation service Pixable and Singapore-based TheMobileGamer, which creates, aggregates and distributes social games for mobile devices. SingTel acquired 100% of Pixable for US$26.5mn, which has more than 4mn users across multiple platforms (personal computers, iOS and Android), while the mobile operator, through its subsidiary SingTel Idea Factory, reportedly purchased 35.5% of TheMobileGamer for US$1.5mn.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Russia Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Japan Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Bahrain Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Hong Kong Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Philippines Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Kenya Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- West & Central Africa Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Caribbean Telecommunications Report Q1 2013