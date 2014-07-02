Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Skin Care in Bolivia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Growth in skin care in 201 was boosted mainly by the rising demand for the largest skin care category, body care. The range of products on offer within body care in Bolivia is very diverse, with the majority of them being very affordable for all Bolivian consumers, regardless of socioeconomic group. Body care products are considered to be essential in virtually all Bolivian households. As a result, even direct selling companies are making attempts to expand sales of their body care brands by offering body care products in larger packaging sizes which can be used by the whole family. Among low-income households, body care products in these large packaging sizes are often preferred because they are more economical.
Competitive Landscape
Corporaci?n Belcorp Bolivia Srl continued to lead skin care in 2012 with a 28% value share. The company offers a wide array of products which are able to attract consumers from all socioeconomic segments of the Bolivian population. The company also manages to distribute its products nationwide through its direct selling model. Moreover, its three very different brands allow it to appeal to a wide range of different consumer groups.
Industry Prospects
Skin care in Bolivia is expected to increase in constant value at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period. Body care and facial care are expected to be the main drivers of this high growth. The companies operating within skin care are set to invest mainly in the development of these two categories. It is likely that support will continue veering towards boosting the performance of anti-agers targeted specifically towards either men or women.
