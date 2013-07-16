Just Released: "Slovenia Information Technology Report Q3 2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "Slovenia Information Technology Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- The Slovenian IT market has been hit hard by recession and we forecast the total IT market value will grow to EUR800mn in 2014. With stagnation forecast in 2013, the market continues to feel the effects of the eurozone economic crisis, with consumption constrained. An additional drag will come from the fiscal austerity measures domestically. While the market has had a challenging few years, the fundamentals of rising incomes over the medium term, alongside continued modernisation of enterprises and public administration means the market should expand with a CAGR of 4.5% 2013 to 2017.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: EUR366mn in 2012 to EUR361mn in 2013, a decrease of 1.3% in local currency terms. Initial indications are that the launch of Windows 8 has done little to boost demand, while the economic environment continues to result in business caution in corporate and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments.
Software Sales: EUR159mn in 2012 to EUR163mn in 2013, an increase of 2.6% in local currency. Large enterprises still account for about half of the spending on enterprise application solutions (EAS) in Slovenia.
IT Services Sales: EUR214mn in 2012 to EUR220mn in 2013, an increase of 2.9% in local currency terms. The IT services market will outperform in 2013, based on the demand for cost cutting products such as cloud computing and outsourcing.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Slovenia received a score of 47.9 out of 100.0 in Q313. Slovenia remains in 11th position in our latest Europe RRR table, as the country's table position was dragged down by a low industry rewards score of 30.
Key Trends & Developments
- Recent growth trends in the Slovenian IT market have been dominated by the performance of the economy as a whole. Recession resulted in a sharp drop-off in IT spending in 2009, and although the real terms contraction in GDP in 2012 and 2013 has not lead to a fall in IT market value, it has seen growth slow significantly. Private demand, company investment and government expenditure all face headwinds over the coming quarter as confidence is fragile in light of the wider economic challenges.
- One relative bright spot is the public sector, which should be a source of opportunity for IT vendors even in a period of fiscal austerity. Some large projects are under way or being launched. For instance, there is an initiative to create an e-health system in Slovenia by 2020 is one prime example, while the Ministry of Finance is also implementing an e-tax system. IT services companies are considered to be the best positioned to benefit from this trend, as well as from IT projects tendered across various sectors, including education, retail and financial institutions.
