New Energy research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Smart Gas Market by Devices (Smart Gas Meters, AMR gas meters, communication modules), Solutions (SCADA, GIS, EAM, Mobile Workforce Management, MDM, Analytics, Leak detection), Services - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)
The gas utility sector has been facing numerous challenges in the distribution of natural gas. Consumption of gas as an energy source is been on the rise due to expanding residential and commercial estates. The use of Smart Gas technology solutions offers an efficient and reliable solution to the utility industry to effectively reach and communicate with the exploding customer base. This technological footstep is responsible for the reduction of operating costs for the gas utility companies.
The rapid economic and demographic growths have resulted in higher gas consumption patterns in the developed and developing nations. The complexities involved in the supply chain and distribution of natural gas have made it difficult for the gas companies to maintain profitability in the business. The physical tracking of the existing gas connections have burdened the gas companies with high operating costs. These complex distribution networks have made it difficult to prevent occurrences of leakage mishaps and have added to the maintenance costs of the gas utility companies.
The Smart Gas technology solutions offer rational, effective and efficient means of managing gas utility operations. The meter data management and analytics solutions help the company to track the demand patterns and consumptions of the customers. Smart meters are used for two-way communication between central control and the customer-end. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) for gas utilities can be used for real-time supervision over the geographical distribution and preemptive maintenance of the assets. The mobile workforce management solutions ensure efficient utilization of the workforce for asset repairs, operations and customer service.
The Smart Gas management market research report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potential, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in this market. The report also analyzes market sizes and revenue forecast across different geographies, namely, North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LA) and Middle-East and Africa (MEA). The report provides a comprehensive study of the drivers, restrains and opportunities of the smart gas market.
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