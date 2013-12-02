Just Released: "Smoking Tobacco in the US"

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Smoking Tobacco in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Pipe smoking has a long history in the US, with the habit being more common among the elderly. The practice was more popular in the early-to-mid 20th century, before cigarette smoking became widespread, and volume sales of pipe tobacco continued to suffer in the early part of the review period. RYO tobacco products have also enjoyed a longstanding presence in the US. Like other smoking tobacco products, however, they have slipped out of the mainstream as filtered machine-manufactured cigarettes...
Euromonitor International's Smoking Tobacco in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Pipe Tobacco, RYO Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Smoking Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Smoking Tobacco in Azerbaijan
- Smoking Tobacco in Bulgaria
- Smoking Tobacco in Denmark
- Smoking Tobacco in Sweden
- Smoking Tobacco in Germany
- Smoking Tobacco in New Zealand
- Smoking Tobacco in Malaysia
- Smoking Tobacco in Hungary
- Smoking Tobacco in Georgia
- Smoking Tobacco in the Czech Republic