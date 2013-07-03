New Business market report from MindCommerce: "Social Business Services in the Cloud: Market and Forecast Analysis 2013-2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Enterprise organizations are challenged with adopting optimized social business practices while integrating global teams, driving innovation, and increased productivity. The promise of Social Business Services in the Cloud is to transform customer information into a competitive advantage through a combination of insights and real-time customer experience/perceptions. Actionable information is derived through leveraging Big Data and related analytics.
Deployment to date indicate great potential with revenue improvements of 28% and 108% positive ROI. Despite great opportunities, deployment and operational challenges remain, including ensuring reliable and secure infrastructure, secured system, and network management.
This research analyzes the enterprise social software platform market and cloud deployment ranging from SMBs to enterprise-level organizations. The report includes SWOT analysis and comparative analysis by vendor, product, and solution. The report provides forecast analysis and a view into the future of Social Business Services in the Cloud.
Target Audience:
- Network operators
- Social networking companies
- Cloud infrastructure companies
- Enterprise companies of all types
- Social and cloud application developers
Key Findings:
- A landmark year for social/cloud in the enterprise, 2013 marks at least 50% of global enterprise will adopting social collaboration
- IBM is ranked number one among social platform vendors with considerable customer market share and will remain be the same
- The enterprise social and cloud collaboration software platform marketplace revenue is predicted to reach US$ 5.9 billion by 2018
- Worldwide enterprise collaborative IT spending is expected to grow at 26.1% CAGR representing an overall $ Trillion opportunity by 2018
Companies/Organizations in Report:
IBM, Salesforce, Microsoft, Yammer, NewsGator, Jive, Telligent, Socialtext, Mzinga, Communispace, Lithium, SucessFactors, Citrix, Oracle, Saba, Cisco, Orange, Accenture, Alcatel-Lucent, Dell, Siemens, Liveperson, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Ford, Satel Oy, Pt Bambu Desa, Ferring Italy, CME Federal Credit Union, American Family Insurance, Add Council & DDB
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
