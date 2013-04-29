Just Released: "Spectacles in Thailand"

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Spectacles in Thailand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- People want to be unique and different and the traditional style of reading glasses or old-style frames available at optical shops can no longer satisfy customers' needs. During late 2011 and early 2012, a trend of spectacle frames and styles changed to colourful frames. Stylish sunglasses are also launched every season in line with current trends. Sunglass remains the strong contribution category and growth is high due to greater consumer awareness of harmful UV rays as well as fashion trends.
Euromonitor International's Spectacles in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Readymade Reading Glasses, Spectacle Frames, Spectacle Lenses, Sunglasses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spectacles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Spectacles in Brazil
- Spectacles in the United Kingdom
- Spectacles in Turkey
- Spectacles in Germany
- Spectacles in Taiwan
- Spectacles in China
- Spectacles in the US
- Spectacles in Russia
- Spectacles in Mexico