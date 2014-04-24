New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Worsening economic conditions ensured that total volume and current value growth rates for sports and energy drinks in 2013 were down on 2012, and also slower than the respective CAGRs for the entire review period. The category's performance was further undermined by growing public concern about the potentially negative health effects of energy drinks, which accounted for the lion's share of total volume and current value sales and which tend to be high in sugar and artificial additives.
Euromonitor International's Sports and Energy Drinks in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports and Energy Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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