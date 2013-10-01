Just Released: "Sports Nutrition in Switzerland"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sports Nutrition in Switzerland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Influenced by articles published by the Swiss Association of Pharmaceutical Research Companies (Interpharma), claiming that a third of the Swiss adult population is overweight, as well as by the efforts of the Swiss Office of Public Health to promote healthier lifestyles, which include healthy nutrition and more physical activity, health awareness is increasing amongst Swiss consumers.
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
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- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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