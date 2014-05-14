New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The traditional powerhouses of the UK sportswear world (adidas, Nike and Reebok) are set to be challenged by fast-fashion giant H&M, after it announced that it would be launching a dedicated activewear concept, H&M Sport, in 2014. It is following in the footsteps of other fast-fashion giants Gap and Uniqlo, which have also launched their own sports apparel ranges. H&M had already signalled its intention to expand its sportswear offering with its declaration that it would dress Sweden's athletes...
Euromonitor International's Sportswear in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Sports Apparel, Sports Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sportswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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