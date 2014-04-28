Fast Market Research recommends "Starch Derivatives Market - Global Trends & Forecast To 2019 " from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Starch Derivatives Market by Type (Maltodextrin, Cyclodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Hydrolysates And, Modified Starch) & by Application (Food & Beverage, Feed, Paper, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Bioethanol And Other Industrial Applications) - Global Trends & Forecast To 2019
The starch derivatives market is growing extensively at a rate of 6.2% from 2014 to 2019, because of the technological advancements taking place in the industry. The developments in the industry are expanding the applications of starch derivatives. They are widely used in the food & beverage sector, owing to their properties and specific functions.
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The growing food industry is itself a driver for the starch derivatives market; the other reason being the rising disposable incomes of people. Currently, among the types of starch derivatives, glucose syrup hold a major market share, whereas, maltodextrin is expected to grow at the fastest rate.
Globally, starch derivatives are used in various industries, for various functions. In the food & beverage industry they are used as a thickener, stabilizer, etc., as a tablet binder in the pharmaceutical sector, as an emulsifier in cosmetics, fiber additive in the animal feed, etc. The other functions of starch derivatives include flocculation, film-forming properties, adhesiveness, improvement of pH stability, acidic stability, increase of shear stability, process tolerance, and many more.
The global starch market is expected to grow at a modest rate from 2014 to 2019. The growth rate may go higher in five years with regular research and development in the field. The major players in the industry follow the strategy of launching new products in a short span of time, and expanding the already-existing utilities. The market leaders have also made many investments in R&D, to keep an edge over the competitors. These advancements are expanding the scope of starch derivative products in the market. The market leaders that are identified are Cargill Inc. (U.S.), ADM (U.S.), Ingredion (U.S.), Penford (U.S.), Tate & Lyle (U.K.), and Roquette (France).
FIGURE 1
STARCH DERIVATIVES MARKET, BY GROWTH STRATEGY
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
The above pie chart throws light on the growth strategies that are followed by the market leaders in the starch derivatives market. New product launches, have been the most preferred by now, followed by expansions and investments. Mergers & acquisitions are increasing because of the growing nature of the industry.
The report also focuses on the drivers & restraints for the starch derivatives industry, and the opportunities and key issues to be faced. A detailed porter's analysis and supply chain analysis is also presented for the industry.
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