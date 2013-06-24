Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Substation automation is an automated monitoring and control process for substations. In the market currently transmission and distribution utilities are focusing on fullsubstation automation of the retrofit substations or partially automated substation that already exist.The market currently is majorly driven by the Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs) and communication networks that are used to control devices and data transfer. The substation market is growing and expected to cross the $100 billion mark in near future.



The global market is governed by the automation components and IEDs such as Digital Relays, Logical Programmable Controller, Digital Transducers, Recloser controller, Capacitor Bank controllers, Load Tap Changer Controllers. These components have transformed the way substations were controlled and critical information used to be gathered. Report covers the major communication technologies used for substation automation and thosewhich have the maximum potential to drive this market pertaining to the developments in advanced communication technologies. Substation automation is incomplete without communication as all the IEDs and monitoring devices which are located at substation and on the field actually generates data that has to be passed on to the utility data centre which is remotely located. This report also describes the wireless communication technologies such as RF Mesh and ZigBee that enter this market in future.



This report describes the value chain of the market by considering all the major stakeholders in the market and their role analysis. This report shows the life cycle analysis of communication technologies covered in the study.The report also provides detailed scrutiny of porters five force analysis for the global market. All the five major factors in these markets have been quantified using internal key parameters governing each of them.



The major drivers for substation automation market are grid efficiency and reliability which is the major contributing factor for utilities to go for automation, other drivers like cost saving, reduction in transmission and distribution loss are also contributing to the market growth. Major restraints like regulation issues and high initial investments and their impact analysis in covered under this study.



North America currently leads the market share as this region has the most automated substations and has reached to the substantial maturity. The market in this region is expected to reach $35.47 billion in 2018 from $31.61 billion in 2013. APAC is the emerging market and has highest growth rate among all geographic region. It is believed that market will grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2013 to 2018.



