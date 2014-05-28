Fast Market Research recommends "Sugar and Sweeteners in Mexico" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Sugar and sweeteners achieved growth of 1% in total volume terms in 2013. Despite the high obesity rate in Mexico, per capita total volume consumption of sugar and sweeteners remained among the highest worldwide, at 20 kg, in 2013.
Euromonitor International's Sugar and Sweeteners in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sugar and Sweeteners market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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