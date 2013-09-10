Just Released: "Sun Care in New Zealand - a Snapshot (2013)"

New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Sun Care in New Zealand by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers sunscreen, self-tanning and after sun products for adults and children. Market value is based on sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. It includes mass market and prestige lines but excludes sales to the professional sector, such as beauty/tanning salons. Market size for Sun Care in New Zealand is given in NZD with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for New Zealand. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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