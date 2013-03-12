Just Released: "Sweden Telecommunications Report Q1 2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "Sweden Telecommunications Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- BMI View: The Swedish telecommunications market is one the most developed in the world with high penetration levels for mobile voice, mobile data, fixed-voice and broadband services. This makes Sweden a mature market, with the concomitant limits to growth prospects. As well as having a high level of penetration, price erosion has been less pronounced than in the majority of Western European markets and operators have managed to continue to grow revenues. Meanwhile, in terms of technology, Sweden is at the forefront of development with, not only high levels of next generation wireline and wireless data services, but also machine-to-machine services and other consumer value-added services.
Key Data:
- Broadband growth has slowed as penetration has risen. There was a decline in fixed broadband subscriptions in the first half of 2012, according to regulatory data, and dedicated mobile broadband growth has slowed appreciably. Dedicated mobile broadband subscriptions increased 7.6% y-o-y to Q212, compared to a 24.4% increase y-o-y to Q211.
- PTS data also show that uptake of LTE services has been sluggish. The regulator reported a total of 83,000 LTE subscriptions at the end of June 2012 - equal to 0.6% of the total market. This contradicts figures reported by TeliaSonera in May 2012, which stated it had over 140,000 LTE subscribers.
Key Developments:
The Swedish mobile market has proved robust in terms of subscriptions and ARPU compared to many markets in Western Europe in recent years. However, there are signs that trends affecting some its neighbours may begin to undermine operator financial performance. For instance, PTS reported data or H112 showing the number of SMSs sent per user per month declined 15.2% from 138 in H211 to 117. BMI believes this indicates the onset of SMS IP substitution as smartphone users increasingly turn to services such as WhatsApp. This trend has hit operator performance in markets such as the Netherlands, and can have a significant impact on financial performance because of the high margin nature of SMS for operators. That said, with Sweden a highly developed market, a large number of SMSs were already bundled with the subscription fee.
