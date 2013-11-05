Just Released: "Taiwan Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "Taiwan Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- We expect Taiwan's consumer electronics market will grow by around 8% in 2013, with growth areas including large-screen, ultra-HD and OLED TV sets and 4G smartphones. The market is expected to report solid growth, with particular strong points including smartphones and big-screen HD TV sets. In particular, smartphones look set to report another year of strong growth after sales surged in Q113, defying seasonal trends. However, in 2013 a China-led slowdown could affect the Taiwan dollar and constrain domestic discretionary spending. The key concern facing private consumption growth stems from the slowdown in the tech sector, which accounts for over 30% of the labour force.
Demand for certain high-end product categories including smartphones and 3D TV sets should drive growth. Smartphones accounted for above 70% of handset shipments in 2012, while expanding broadband penetration is driving sales of devices from tablets to digital TV sets.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer sales: US$5.1bn in 2012 to US$5.5bn in 2013, +8% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, but Windows 8 tablets and ultrabooks are expected to be growth areas in 2013.
AV sales: US$1.6bn in 2012 to US$1.7bn in 2013, +6% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with the main AV driver being production innovation such as Smart and 3D flatscreen TV sets.
Handset sales: US$1.6bn in 2012 to US$1.8bn in 2013, +9% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly adjusted, but we expect continued strong growth in smartphone sales.
Key Trends & Developments
- Sales of flat-panel TV sets could suffer a dip in Q213, after the Taiwanese government announced in May that LCD TV sets would no longer be eligible for energy efficiency subsidies. The government's subsidy programme for energy-efficient household appliances, including LCD TV sets, had boosted sales in July and August 2012. The subsidy of TWD2,000 (about US$60) was available for LCD TV sets with screen sizes of 32 inches or above. Vendors responded by launching aggressive promotions models that were eligible for the subsidies.
- Demand for digital cameras fell sharply in 2012, due in part to the increasing sophistication of smartphone cameras, although there were growth camera segments such as DSLR. In Q113, handset sales grew sequentially, but were slightly down year-on-year. One growth category in 2013 is expected to be Wi-Fi enabled cameras, which allow users to directly upload their photos and videos to social media sites such as Facebook or YouTube.
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