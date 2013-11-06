Just Released: "Taiwanese IC Packaging and Testing Industry, 3Q 2013"

New Computer Technology research report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- This research report presents shipment value forecast and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese IC packaging and testing industry. Companies surveyed in this research are contract manufacturers focusing on IC packaging and testing for IC suppliers around the world. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews, and publicly available information such as corporate financial statements. The report finds that shipment value of the Taiwanese IC packaging and testing industry reached around US$ 3.3 billion in the second quarter of 2013, up 11.8% sequentially. It is expected that the industry will continue its growth momentum well into the fourth quarter of 2013.
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