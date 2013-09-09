Just Released: "The Future of the Home Improvement Packaging Market in New Zealand to 2017"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- - The Future of the Home Improvement Packaging Market in New Zealand to 2017 is a data only report providing extensive and highly detailed time series consumption data on primary and outer packaging in the market

- The report provides in-depth quantitative data on retail home improvement packaging, covering key segmentations such as pack material and type, closure material and type and outer information, for the latest financial year (current year) and the extreme ends of the historical and forecast periods

- Detailed tables and charts provide a comprehensive breakdown of packaging consumption to clearly establish market trends, packaging dynamics and future growth areas