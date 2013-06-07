Just Released: "The Future of the Prepared Meals Market in Malaysia to 2017"

Fast Market Research recommends "The Future of the Prepared Meals Market in Malaysia to 2017" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- The Future of the Prepared Meals Market in Malaysia to 2017 is the result of Canadean's extensive market research. The report presents detailed analysis on the Prepared Meals consumption trends in Malaysia, historic and forecast Prepared Meals consumption volumes and values at market and category level, brand share and distribution channel data. This report brings together Canadean Intelligence's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics to account for Prepared Meals sales overall and to know which categories and segments are showing growth in the coming years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
- This report provides authoritative and granular data on the Prepared Meals market in Malaysia and, in doing so fills the gaps in marketers' understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.
- Based upon extensive primary and secondary research to provide comprehensive and granular data, this report allows marketers to confidently update their strategic and tactical plans.
- Marketers need data on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends in order to effectively plan strategies.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
This report examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns, including the effects of consumers' behavior on total volumes, values, brands selected and types of product chosen.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides the latest, detailed data on dynamics in Malaysia Prepared Meals market, providing marketers with the essential data to understand their own, and their competitors' position in the market and the information to accurately identify where to compete in the future.
Key Features and Benefits
Detailed category coverage is provided, covering three product segments that include: Meal Kits, Pizza, Ready Meals.
Detailed product sales segmentation (for both volumes and values) is provided, including brand data, and sales by distribution channel, at the product category level.
