Just Released: The Latest on Dallas Singles Dating Service

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- A must see from local Dallas matchmaking service, Dallas Singles Dating Service!



Being single over the holidays can be frustrating and stressful for many singles. Going to family get togethers, cheery Christmas music, seeing mistletoe hanging, and the chilly weather makes many singles wish they had a partner to share the holidays with. Unfortunately for many, that task can prove to be challenging. But lucky for many local singles in Dallas, a new matchmaking service, Dallas and Fort Worth Singles Dating Service, wants to help local singles find a compatible partner this holiday season!



Many singles are tired of the pitfalls they encounter with online dating—they’re bored with the results they’re getting from speed dating—and the bar scene in Dallas is completely played out. This leaves many locals wondering where to turn next. The answer, Dallas Singles Dating Service.



Dallas Singles Dating Service is a highly personalized professional matchmaking service working to bring couples together in the Fort Worth and Dallas area. The matchmakers carefully pair singles, divorcees, and widows with their dream partners. Matches are paired based on their unique pairing system, which includes interests, hobbies, values, beliefs, and future expectations. The matchmakers at Dallas Singles Dating Service perform a stringent background check to ensure potential clients are truly serious about seeking a meaningful relationship and do not have a criminal background—giving clients peace of mind when meeting their matches.



The goal at Dallas Singles Dating Service is to find each client happiness in a long lasting relationship.



About Dallas Singles Dating Service

Dallas and Fort Worth Singles is a personal matchmaking service with over 25 years of experience finding busy professionals quality matches. Dallas Singles focuses on finding clients love the old-fashion way, allowing a more personal and interactive dating experience.



Local singles interested in finding a compatible partner this holiday season, can contact a matchmaker by calling (214) 292-2462 or through their online form: http://dallasandfortworthsingles.com



Mention you heard about Dallas and Fort Worth Singles from this press release!