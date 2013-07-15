Fast Market Research recommends "The Malaysian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2012-17, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Summary
SDI's "The Malaysian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Malaysia.
Malaysia's total defense expenditure stands at US$4.96 billion in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period to reach US$5.68 billion in 2018; this increase in defense expenditure can be attributed to the modernization and procurement programs that are expected to be executed during the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Malaysian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Understand the market size and forecasts of the Malaysia defense industry.
- Understand the budget allocation of the Malaysia defense industry.
- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast.
- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets.
- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the Malaysia defense industry.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Norwegian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile
- The Japanese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile
- The Indian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile
- The French Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile
- The Malaysian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2016: Market Profile
- The Malaysian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2017: Market Profile
- The German Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile
- The Netherlands Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile
- The Chinese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile
- The Saudi Arabian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile