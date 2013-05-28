Just Released: "The Medical Device Market: Russia"

Recently published research from Espicom Business Intelligence, "The Medical Device Market: Russia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Each report opens with an outlook section that provides analysis of the market, 5-year market forecasts, national data projections, market outlook and key developments such as regulation, health facilities and government policy. The report also provides extensive background information, population trends, health status, health expenditure, organisation & administration, hospital services, medical personnel, healthcare development, market access information, trade data and essential industry contacts.
The Russian market is potentially huge, given its population and potential wealth of natural resources. Health expenditure remains low however, and patients are often forced to rely on out-ofpocket payments for treatment. A system of medical insurance is in place, but it is badly managed and the quality of treatment varies from region to region.

The Russian healthcare system retains many of its Soviet-era characteristics, remaining bureaucratic and inefficient. However, the government?s national „health? project aims to improve healthcare standards. Since the project?s implementation, numerous medical facilities have been upgraded and a substantial number of medical personnel have been awarded salary increases. In 2011, the Russian market for medical equipment and supplies is estimated at US$5,961.3 million. Per capita spending is low by European standards at US$42 per capita. This is despite rapid growth, especially of imported products, in the 2006-08 period.
Russian medical device manufacturers are generally small and under-capitalised, and tend to produce obsolete products; they can only compete with Western products in terms of cost. The country has a strong scientific research base but has no experience of commercialising new products. Exports are low and centred on other former USSR markets.
Around 73% of the market is supplied by imports. Germany, the USA and Japan were the leading suppliers in 2009, accounting for 55% of imports between them. Notwithstanding the sharp fall in 2009, the value of imports has greatly increased over the last five years.
