Just Released: "The North American Travel Intermediaries Market"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- The North American travel intermediaries industry began to recover in 2010 after a major downturn in 2009, when industry revenue declined by 6.3% and traditional agencies lost sales to online channels. The economic recession and rise in unemployment forced people to restrict their spending on discretionary purchases such as travel, and as demand weakened, companies reduced margins and commissions to retain business and maintain cash flow.
With the slow economic recovery during 2010 and 2011, consumer spending increased marginally as more leisure and business customers booked travel. However, traditional agencies registered continued declines in their revenues as they were increasingly replaced by online services. Traditional agencies are also being threatened by disintermediation. Suppliers such as airlines and hotels are taking several measures to cap or reduce the commissions paid to intermediaries, in order to reduce their distribution costs. Suppliers are encouraging customers to contact them directly for travel bookings by creating their own websites and by introducing a variety of price policies and loyalty programs. However, traditional channels continue to play vital role in developing customized travel packages.
Key Highlights
- The travel intermediaries industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% over the forecast period, driven by a recovery in the employment rate, increased tourism, economic stability and, most significantly, government support through various campaigns. Within the industry, online travel agencies are expected to lead the growth, with a forecast-period CAGR of 4.86%.
- According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the North America region accounted for the largest number of inbound tourist arrivals in the Americas in 2011. The region accounted for a 10.3% share of the world's international visitor arrivals, and 64.9% of total inbound tourists to the Americas, yet registered nominal growth during the review period, from 107.8 million in 2007 to 116.9 million in 2011.
- Over the past decade, growth in online channels and shift in customer behavior have transformed the travel intermediaries industry. The customer shift to online channels had a negative impact on traditional agent revenues, although in-store bookings still account for 72.2% of travel bookings in North America, with US$153 billion in travel sales in 2011.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Expedia, Inc., Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Sunwing Travel Group Inc, Flight Network, Red Tag Vacations, Voyages a Rabais, American Express Company (Mexico), SA de CV, La Casa del Viaje, SA de CV, Anfitriones Nacionales, Viajes Felgueres SA de CV
