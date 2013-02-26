New Defense market report from ICD-Research: "The Peruvian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Peruvian defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Peruvian Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Peruvian defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
During the review period the Peruvian defense budget recorded a CAGR of 14%. Expenditure was supported by a modernization program, participation in peacekeeping missions, and measures to counter drug trafficking. In 2012 the Peruvian defense budget stood at 1.4% of GDP and is expected to marginally increase to 1.5% of GDP by 2017. During the review period, Peru's capital expenditure allocation stood at 13.1% of the total defense budget, and this is expected to increase to 16.5% over the forecast period due to the government's weapons procurement plans. Consequently, the share of revenue expenditure in the total defense budget is expected to decrease from 86.9% in the review period to 83.5% in the forecast period.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Although Peru does not suffer from immediate threats of external aggression, there are several factors that require the country's defense forces to be adequately prepared, including internal threats from the Shining Path separatist group, the country's international peacekeeping missions, and volatile relationships with its neighbors, especially Chile. The Peruvian government is looking to counter the Shining Path group by purchasing arms and training its special forces in counter-insurgency measures. Moreover, the threat from the Shining Path group, increased concern over border security, and military modernization are expected to drive defense expenditure during the forecast period.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Peruvian Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Los ServiciosIndustriales de la Marina (SIMA), The Army Ammunition Factory (FAME), DesarrollosIndustrialesCasanave
