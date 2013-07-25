New Defense research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- This report provides analysis on competitive benchmarking along with top companies active across the Saudi Arabia defense industry. It features insights into the recent activity and strategic initiatives of key public sector companies that support the industry. The information is divided into sections such as company overview, products and services and alliances, to give the reader an understanding of the business environment in which the defense industry operates.
Summary
SDI's "The Saudi Arabian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the top companies of the defense industry in Saudi Arabia.
The domestic capabilities of the Saudi Arabian defense sector remain highly underdeveloped, which presents a host of business opportunities for foreign investors
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Saudi Arabian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the Saudi Arabia defense industry.
- Identify top companies in the Saudi Arabia defense industry along with profiles of those companies.
- Analyse the activity of key defense companies (both domestic and foreign), together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BAE Systems Plc, EADS N.V., General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Science Applications International Corporation, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, Thales, Boeing, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Advanced Electronics Company, Al Salam Aircraft Company
