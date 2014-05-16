Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tissue and Hygiene in Costa Rica", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- As local economy continues returning to its previous growth rate (before the 2009 economic crisis affected the purchasing capacity of a large portion of the local population), Costa Rican buyers remain very cautious about maximising their budgets. This continued to benefit the further penetration of value brands in most tissue and hygiene categories during 2013. In this context, price-based competition continued to become more aggressive, making shoppers more interested in the increasing number...
Euromonitor International's Tissue and Hygiene in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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